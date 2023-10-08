Iowa Pork Tent debuts new look on Day 1 of 2023 Iowa State Fair

The stand has had a place in the Iowa State Fair since the '80s. Now, it has a new look.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hungry fairgoers looking for a place to chow down on some local pork are in luck — the Iowa Pork Producers Tent is open for the 2023 Iowa State Fair with a new and improved look.

"We opened the doors right at 10 a.m. We actually had a first customer, he was in line, he waited for about a half hour to get his bacon on a stick," said Doug Rice, chairman of the Iowa Pork Producers Tent.

The stand has had a place in the Iowa State Fair since the 1980s.

"So, we started about five years ago, kind of envisioning it kind of what we can do. We kind of want to keep all the things we've had together, right? The grill's visible. Everybody can see it from Grand [Concourse] right here," Rice added. "Nice friendly atmosphere inside, nice cooking. And we want to keep all the good food we have."

And while the renovation has the Pork Tent looking brand new, some familiar elements are still around.

"Everybody likes our seating environment," Rice said. "Everybody likes kind of what we got going on here, still, with the grills."

The Iowa Pork Producers tent is located on E Grand Ave and E 33rd St next to the Animal Learning Center.

