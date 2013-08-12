Here's which bands you can see at the 2021 Iowa State Fair

Blake Shelton, the Beach Boys and a host of other big names will taker the Grandstand, but the state fair brings plenty of free acts as well.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is back, and so is the music, with plenty of big names and free acts coming to Des Moines Aug. 12-22.

Reminder: concert tickets do not include fair admission.

Grandstand

Full details on Grandstand acts are available here.

Thursday, Aug. 12 (8 p.m.)

Casting Crowns with Jordan Feliz

Friday, Aug. 13 (8 p.m.)

Blake Shelton with Matt Stell

Saturday, Aug. 14 (7:30 p.m.)

Sam Hunt with Kip Moore

Sunday, Aug. 15 (8 p.m.)

Boyz II Men with Bell Biv DeVoe

Monday, Aug. 16 (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.)

The Beach Boys with Hanson

Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8 p.m.)

Styx with Tesla

Thursday, Aug. 19 (8 p.m.)

Chris Stapleton with Nikki Lane

Friday, Aug. 20 (8 p.m.)

Five Finger Death Punch with All That Remains

Saturday, Aug. 21 (8 p.m.)

Dan + Shay with Russell Dickerson

Sunday, Aug. 22 (8 p.m.)

The Doobie Brother's 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee

Free concerts

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Aug.16 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at 5/7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

Aug. 12 & 13

Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

Aug. 14

Aug. 15

Aug. 16-20

Aug. 21

Aug. 22

MidAmerican Energy Stage

Aug. 12-22

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 14

Aug. 15

Aug. 16

Aug. 17

Aug. 18

Aug. 19

Aug. 20

Aug. 21

Aug. 22

Fun Forest Stage

Allez Oops!

Aug. 12-22

The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

Aug. 12-22

