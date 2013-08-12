Here's which bands you can see at the 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is back, and so is the music, with plenty of big names and free acts coming to Des Moines Aug. 12-22.
Reminder: concert tickets do not include fair admission.
Grandstand
Thursday, Aug. 12 (8 p.m.)
- Casting Crowns with Jordan Feliz
- Tickets available here
Friday, Aug. 13 (8 p.m.)
- Blake Shelton with Matt Stell
- Tickets available here
Saturday, Aug. 14 (7:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Aug. 15 (8 p.m.)
- Boyz II Men with Bell Biv DeVoe
- Tickets available here
Monday, Aug. 16 (8 p.m.)
- Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch
- Tickets available here
Tuesday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.)
- The Beach Boys with Hanson
- Tickets available here
Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 19 (8 p.m.)
- Chris Stapleton with Nikki Lane
- Tickets available here
Friday, Aug. 20 (8 p.m.)
- Five Finger Death Punch with All That Remains
- Tickets available here
Saturday, Aug. 21 (8 p.m.)
- Dan + Shay with Russell Dickerson
- Tickets available here
Sunday, Aug. 22 (8 p.m.)
- The Doobie Brother's 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee
- Tickets available here
Free concerts
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
- Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 15 at 8:30 p.m.
- Aug.16 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 20 at 5/7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
- Aug. 12 & 13
Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
- Aug. 14
- Aug. 15
- Aug. 16-20
- Aug. 21
- Aug. 22
MidAmerican Energy Stage
- Aug. 12-22
- Aug. 12
- Aug. 13
- Aug. 14
- Aug. 15
- Aug. 16
- Aug. 17
- Aug. 18
- Aug. 19
- Aug. 20
- Aug. 21
- Aug. 22
Fun Forest Stage
Allez Oops!
- Aug. 12-22
The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee
- Aug. 12-22
Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.
Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.
