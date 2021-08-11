Your Iowa State Fair questions, answered

What happened to mutton busting? Will COVID-19 vaccines be available? Here's what we know.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 29.

The Iowa State Fair is making its grand return Thursday after being canceled in 2020, and there is a lot you need to know before you walk in through any of the gates.

Local 5 has compiled your questions along with other need-to-know facts.

Have a question you want to be answered? Text us at 515-457-1026 or email us at news@weareiowa.com.

When and where is the fair?

The 2021 Iowa State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 12, and ends Sunday, Aug. 22. It is held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at E 30th St and East University Ave in Des Moines.

Daily fair hours are 8 a.m. to midnight.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets for the fair can be purchased in advance at Iowa Hy-Vees, Hy-Vee Drugstores and Dollar Fresh stores, Fareways and participating Des Moines metro Cash Saver and Price Chopper stores, or online here.

Tickets can also be purchased at the fair.

Here are the prices:

Adult (12 and up): $14 ($9 in advance)

Child (6-11): $8 ($5 in advance)

5 & under: Free

What is the COVID-19 situation?

Officials have encouraged people to get vaccinated, but Iowa's Legislature and governor have blocked local governments from imposing mask requirements, and there will be no limits on who can attend the 2021 fair.

The fair will have masks and vaccines available on site.

One Iowa doctor told Local 5 wearing a mask indoors, washing hands, social distancing and getting tested are some of the best ways to reduce your risk at the fair.

Why are there additional security measures, like walk-through metal detectors, this year?

For the first time, walk-through metal detectors will be placed at all nine main gates for enhanced security. In past years, handheld metal detectors were used along with bag searches.

While see-through bags are not required, law enforcement does have the right to search through any bag brought to the fair. Officers will be searching for things like knives, firearms, clubs, mace, TASERs and fireworks.

The new metal detectors are for added security, said Randy Jones, commander of the Iowa State Fair Police Department. He said people try to bring in weapons every year, so he hopes this will make things smoother at security checkpoints.

Where can I park?

There are three parking lots available for fairgoers. Spaces are $10 per vehicle, including motorcycles.

Visitors can click/tap here to find out the best way to get to the fair from all directions.

The map below shows where the parking lots are at.

How can I get to the fair?

If you don't have your own car, there are a few ways to get to the fair if your journey starts in Des Moines.

Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART)

According to the Iowa State Fair's website, if you have an advanced fair admission ticket at one of DART's three State Fair Park & Ride locations, you can receive half-off the round-trip fare.

Parking is free at all DART locations from 8:30 a.m. to midnight every day of the fair. Fairgoers can plan on being dropped off and picked up at the DART Transit Hub at Gate 10.

Here are the DART locations:

Center Street Park & Ride - 7th and Center Street; enter on 7th Street

Southeast Polk High School - N.E. 80th Street and Highway 163

Iowa State Capitol - on East 12th Street, east side of the Capitol building near the State Capitol bell

Here's what else you should know about DART's services:

Round-trip fares are cash only. All buses are wheelchair accessible.

$2 adults (ages 11-64)

$1 children ages 6-10, adults (65+), Medicare cardholders and people with disabilities (half-fare)

Children 5 and younger are free

Rideshare services (taxi, Uber, Lyft)

The Iowa State Fair's website says taxis, Ubers and Lyfts will be available at Gate 8 for pick-up and drop-off.

What are the new fair foods?

Over 60 new foods were announced for this year's fair. More information on what's new can be found at the related link below.

Who is performing at the Grandstand this year? What about free concerts?

A full list of Grandstand performers and free concerts at the fair can be found here.

Grandstand headliners include:

Casting Crowns

Blake Shelton

Sam Hunt

Boyz II Men

Cole Swindell

The Beach Boys

Styx

Chris Stapleton

Five Finger Death Punch

Dan + Shay

The Doobie Brother's 50th Anniversary Tour

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.