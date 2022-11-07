Iowa State Fair still looking for new employees, 30 days from 2022 opening

The beloved Iowa event needs 1,400 employees to create a bigger and better experience than ever before.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The beloved Iowa State Fair dates all the way back to 1854. The current fairgrounds have grown a lot since they opened in 1886, and there's more on the way this year.

Behind the main pavilion, there's a new shelter house and also a new roof being added to the arena for tractor pulls and ATV races.

If that isn't your speed, don't worry: maybe helping to set a world record will be more up your alley.

"We've also a new attempt we're going to be making: a Guinness Book of World Records in our bags tournament," said Mindy Williamson, marketing director for the Iowa State Fair. "So, all sorts of new programming we can't wait to roll out in just 30 days."

But all that programming doesn't happen without people. The Iowa State Fair has around 70 full-time employees who work year round. However, once the fair kicks off, they need some extra help — 1,400 extra pairs of hands, to be exact.

"We're not close to that number yet, so we're still hiring," Williamson said. "You can enter your info on our website, you can swing by our offices at the fairgrounds. All different positions and skill levels are open right now."

Last year, the fair attracted just under 1.1 million people; only 6% shy of the attendance record set in 2019.

Williamson said they're hoping to see even more people coming back this year as well.

"Our revenue was up, so we want to invite all those people, plus people who didn't make it last year back to the fair in 2022," she said.