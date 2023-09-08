Local 5 at the Iowa State Fair: Answering your questions

Do you still have a question about the state fair? Local 5 is on your side waiting to get your answers! Text us at 515-457-1026.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — All week Local 5 has asked viewers for any questions you may have for the Iowa State Fair.

And now, it's time to get you some answers.

Do you still have a question about the state fair? Local 5 is on your side waiting to get your answers! Text us at 515-457-1026.

When is the 2023 Iowa State Fair?

The "Best Days Ever" begin Thursday, Aug 10. and run through Sunday, Aug. 20.

What can I bring onto the fairgrounds?

"Outside food, as well as sealed water bottles, are always welcome here at the Iowa State Fair to be brought in the gate with you," said Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons. "Now if you have some perishable medications, or maybe some perishable food, small, collapsible, I guess you could say soft-sided coolers are also allowed through the gate."

Those rules also apply to the Grandstand.

What forms of payment do vendors accept?

"Every vendor here at the Iowa State Fair is required to take basically all forms of payments. So, that's cash, debit card, credit card, and also of course, food coupons," Parsons added.

Are there private areas for nursing mothers?

For those who aren't old enough to enjoy the fair's tasty treats, there are places for nursing mothers to feed their babies.

"There are several locations here on the fairgrounds but really the best is in the wellness center a great air-conditioned space for mothers to be able to take care .of our youngest fairgoers," Parsons said.

They are located in the Animal Learning Center and the Walnut Center.

What is the bag policy?

There are no requirements on what bags you can bring, but fair officials say to be ready for it to be looked through.

"Bags will be searched at the gate and really the simplest thing is get to the fair's website for that complete listing of everything that is allowed and not allowed," Parsons told Local 5.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.