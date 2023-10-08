The sights and sounds of Day 1 of the 2023 Iowa State Fair

Thursday's fair theme was Heroes' Day, a time for agencies like the Iowa State Patrol and various fire departments to share the ways they keep communities safe.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday marked Day 1 of the Iowa State Fair, with visitors coming from new and far to enjoy all that Iowa has to offer.

"We've come for the last 13 years," said one attendee. "Since I've been with my husband."

"We've camped up here for 40 years," another fairgoer told Local 5.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day at the fairgrounds.

TONIGHT ON THE GRANDSTAND : For King + Country

: For King + Country TONIGHT'S FREE CONCERTS: Priscilla Block (Susan Knapp Ampitheater), Rockland Road (Anne and Bill Riley Stage), Jason Brown (MidAmerican Energy Stage)



Heroes' Day

"All the different um first responders and representatives come out and show off some of our equipment we have we have multiple cars on display," said Trooper Ryan DeVault with the Iowa State Patrol.

