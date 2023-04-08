Flora on the fairgrounds: Two gardeners, team of volunteers keep Iowa State Fair beautiful

Walking through the Iowa State Fair's expansive grounds and looking at the more than 12,000 flowers and 3,000 trees, upkeep may seem like a task too big for only a f

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Walking through the Iowa State Fair's expansive grounds and looking at the more than 12,000 flowers and 3,000 trees, upkeep may seem like a task too big for only a few people.

But that's exactly who is maintaining the fairground's flora.

The grounds are kept up by two full time gardeners, who get help from seasonal crews and volunteers.

"I think one of the things that people talk about that they love most about the Iowa State Fair is the fairgrounds, you know, it's a beautiful park so the flowers and the trees just add to that. They they just had joy, you know, color, shade, you know, all the things you kind of want on hot days at the fair," said Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons.

It's Parsons' first year leading the fair after working for the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, previously. And he emphasized the importance of the Iowa State Fair's landscaping and maintenance.

"I think the expectations that Iowans have that the fairgrounds looks as best as it can and, and we're proud of the fact that we feel like this is a park, you know, it's a park, and so all those things really add into that," he said.

And new this year, gardeners planted 35 new trees, which is good news for those shade seekers out there.