Iowa State Fair announces latest 2023 Grandstand act

New Kids on the Block will make their return to the fair for the first time since 1989.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the Iowa State Fair less than six months away, organizers have announced another big musical act for the Grandstand.

New Kids on the Block will be returning to the Grandstand for the first time since 1989 on Saturday, Aug. 12. The pop group is known for its hits “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “Step By Step” and more. The last time NKOTB performed at the Grandstand, they brought in a crowd of 15,000.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are already on sale for the following Grandstand acts: For King + Country, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Lindsey Stirling, and The Chicks.