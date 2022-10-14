Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'

The 11-day celebration is Iowa's largest event of the year, showcasing food, agriculture and tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair.

Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair.

After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".

The 2022 theme of "Find your fun" brought record-breaking numbers, setting a new record for one-day attendance and artists such as Demi Lovato and Brooks & Dunn.

The reveal follows the announcement of fair CEO Gary Slater's retirement. After 21 years in the position, he is stepping down from Iowa's largest event to spend time with family.

"Without question, it will be difficult for me to step away from the Fair and the people I love, but I am looking forward to enjoying more quality time with my family," Slater said in a statement.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair is Aug. 10-20.

August 10-20, 2023: BEST DAYS EVER! 🙌



Excited to announce the new theme for our favorite 11 days of the year. 😎 That's ✨days✨ with an S, because this much fun is hard to pack into just one!#BestDaysEver #iowastatefair pic.twitter.com/xgmB5RHNXa — Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) October 14, 2022