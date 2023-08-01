Here's how much prices for Iowa State Fair tickets have gone up over time

In the past five fair years, advance ticket admission prices for the Iowa State Fair have increased by 37.5% for adults and 75% for children.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's greatest summer celebration is as iconic as the butter cow it houses and the Grandstand acts that flock to it: simply put, the Iowa State Fair is a summer staple.

But in recent years, entry prices and general fair costs have increased, possibly making it harder for families to afford the fun.

In the past five fair years, advance ticket admission prices for the Iowa State Fair have increased by 37.5% for adults and 75% for children. Adults are classified as anyone 12+ years old, while children make up the 6 to 11-year-old age range. Entrance is always free for kids under 5.

The biggest hike in recent history is in effect for the 2023 "Best Days Ever" celebration, when advance prices went from $9 for adults to $11, and from $5 for children to $7.

In 2022, the pricing changes were attributed to inflation, according to an Iowa State Fair announcement.

Here's how much advance tickets for both adults and children have cost during the last five Iowa State Fair celebrations:

Adults: $8

Children: $4

Adults: $8

Children: $4

Adults: $9

Children: $5

Adults: $9

Children: $5

Adults: $11

Children: $7

There was no fair in 2020 due to COVID-19.