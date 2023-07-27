Iowa State Fair 2023: Deals, discounts and other ways to save

Although ticket prices rise year-to-year, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the Iowa State Fair on a budget.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not summer without the Iowa State Fair. But between ticket prices, trying all the new foods and attending concerts, prices can quickly add up.

The Iowa State Fair announced in 2022 that they would increase all admission prices by $2 as a result of inflation.

It wasn't the first price increase in recent memory. In 2020, advance tickets increased by $1, while tickets purchased at the gate increased by $2.

Even though ticket prices have risen year-to-year, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the fair a budget.

The biggest price at the Iowa State Fair is likely the cost of admission. If you balk at the thought of paying $16 for your ticket, fear not: Fairgoers who purchase tickets in advance get a discount of up to $5. Click here to buy tickets.

Beyond discounted admission, the Iowa State Fair is selling its "State Fair Value Pack" for $20. The package includes a reloadable pass with five credits to use in the Thrill Parks, a trip on the sky glider, a cup of Barksdale's State Fair Cookies and more.

Of course, it's not the fair without the food. The Iowa State Fair has a list of value-priced fair food items available for fairgoers on a budget. All items are priced at less than $10, but typically range between $3-$6.

For a full list of deals, discounts and other ways to save, click here.

Iowa State Fair ticket prices

Adults (12+)

Advance: $11

Day of: $16

Kids (6-11)

Advance: $7

Day of: $10

Kids ages 5 and younger receive free admission to the fair.

Free concerts and entertainment at the Iowa State Fair

From daytime family-friendly shows to performances by up-and-coming stars, there are plenty of free entertainment options at the Iowa State Fair.

All free entertainment is included in the price of your ticket.

Check out the full list of free entertainment here or read on below.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

August 10: Priscilla Block

August 11: Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)

August 12: Shane Profitt

August 13: Nate Smith

August 14-15: Hairball

August 16: Ned LeDoux

August 17: Megan Moroney

August 18: Ingrid Andress

August 19: Claire Rosinkranz

August 20: Asleep at the Wheel

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

August 10-11: Rockland Road

August 12: 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

August 13: Latino Celebration

August 14-18: Hypnotist Ron Diamond

August 19: Country Gold - LeRoy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett, David Frizzell

August 20: CAIN

MidAmerican Energy Stage

August 10: Jason Brown

August 11: The Nadas

August 12: Good To Be King (A Tribute to Tom Petty)

August 13: Renata

August 14: Autograph

August 15: Vixen

August 16: Great White

August 17: TBA

August 18: Paradise Kitty

August 19: Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue

August 20: Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers

Fun Forest Stage

August 10-20: Fantastick Patrick

August 10-20: Barrel O'Fun, magic show

Other entertainment