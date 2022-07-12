'Skyrocketing' price of supplies, labor leads Iowa State Fair to increase admission cost

This isn't the first price increase in recent memory. In 2020, advance tickets increased by $1, while tickets purchased at the gate increased by $2.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A ticket to the Iowa State Fair will now cost more than it did in 2022.

The Iowa State Fair Board voted Thursday to increase all admission prices by $2.

Admission at the gate will now cost $16 for adults and $10 for children, compared to $14 and $8 respectively in 2022.

However, dedicated fairgoers can still save a little by purchasing tickets in advance. Advance admission will cost $11 for adults and $7 for kids, up from $9 and $5 at the 2022 State Fair.

The increase comes as a result of inflation driving up the cost of materials throughout 2022, according to the fair.

"We try to keep prices affordable by limiting any increases to only when absolutely necessary," said spokesperson Mindy Williamson in a statement. "Skyrocketing increases for supplies, labor, and materials were the driving factor in the decision to increase admission by $2. We understand that people have limited funds, but we still believe the Fair is a good value for the entertainment, competition, and experiences offered."

While no fair was held in 2020, this pricing remained consistent for the 2021 and 2022 Iowa State Fair.