State fair attendees share thoughts on 'Best New Fair Food' nominees

Try the three nominees and cast your vote in the contest before midnight on August 15.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Ask anyone at the Iowa State Fair what their favorite part of the fair is, and there's a pretty good chance they'll say, "the food!" This year, there are 53 new dishes for hungry fairgoers to try out, but only three of them are in the running for the prestigious title of "Best New Fair Food."

The first competitor is the OMG Chicken Sandwich, which you can find over at Chicken City. You've probably never seen a sandwich like this before; the chicken itself is battered and covered in corn flakes, topped with bacon and served between two donuts.

"Sweet on the outside, you've got some nice chicken," said fairgoer Greg Gardner. "You've got some bacon in there. Not bad! Not something I'd have every day, but at the state fair? Any day."

Just down the street from Chicken City, you can get your hungry hands on the "Pork Picnic in a Cup" from the Iowa Pork Tent. You'll get layers of pork, baked beans, coleslaw and barbeque sauce, all served together in one plastic cup.

"It wasn't too bad! I wish that there was some mashed potatoes in there instead of coleslaw. I'd give it a seven out of ten," said fairgoer Aaron Ybarra.

Your last contender is "The Finisher," brought to you by the Rib Shack. It's about as rich as the name sounds: you've got an extra-large potato topped with chopped brisket, pulled pork and mac-and-cheese.

With so much variety, there's plenty for folks to sink their teeth into. There may be state fairs across the country, but the hunt for the next great bite to eat is a constant at all of them.

"You get some interesting new things every now and then," Gardner said.