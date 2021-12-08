Iowa State Fair shuttle routes look different this year, but Delbert & Caroline don't mind

Shuttles will no longer be running along Grand Avenue to keep the area from getting too congested.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Getting around the Iowa State Fair can be difficult, and this year shuttles are not running their usual route along Grand Avenue.

Mindy Williamson, a spokesperson for the state fair, said the shuttles made the area too congested.

The Clearfield Lions Shuttle Service has served fairgoers for 57 years.

“You don’t know how many say, ‘Oh I’m so glad you’re here,’” said George Haidsiak, co-chairman of the shuttle service.

“We have six or seven stops along through the campgrounds and the fairgrounds. And this year we’re stopping at Pioneer Hall because those other shuttles used to shuttle people up there and now they're not," he said.

It takes 64 drivers a day to run all eight buses.

Fairgoers Delbert and Caroline Fye are grateful for the services. The couple has gone to the fair together every year since 1956, just one year longer than Clearfield Lions Shuttle has been operating.

Now, the couple has shifted to riding their scooters.

“The scooters are great! We don’t go in the buildings, you know, we park outside. They’re too congested and you don’t want to run over anybody," Caroline said.

The couple stays at the campgrounds, where they use the Clearfield Lions shuttle.

"The shuttle buses are great," Caroline explained. "You know you can get on and then come down the hill so far and then get on the shuttle buses."

The shuttle service is free to all fairgoers, and you can rent scooters daily at multiple locations in the fairgrounds.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

