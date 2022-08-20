Fairgoers participate in potentially record-breaking cornhole tournament

The goal was to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cornhole tournament ever. The previous record was set by 444 participants in San Diego, California.

Bags, cornhole or bean bag toss? Whatever you call it, one thing is certain: Iowans take the game very seriously.

That's why hundreds of fairgoers flocked to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday. The goal was to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cornhole tournament ever.

Ahead of the tournament, participants were required to pre-register on the Scoreholio App so Guinness World Records could have an official count.

The record to beat stands at just 444 participants, set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019.

"I think it's great," said fairgoer and tournament contestant Luke Saiger. "If Iowa can win this record it'd be great for the state and the state fair. I think it's awesome."

The Iowa State Fair has been close to the record in the past, but this year exceeded all expectations, as 730 people participated in the tournament. If that's the case, the event well-exceeded the required attendance to break the Guinness World Record.