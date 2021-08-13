How you can see historic train collisions at the Iowa State Fair

Thanks to the effort of the people preserving the fair's history, you can see a real live train collision at the Ralph H. Deets Historical Museum's exhibit.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The "wow" factor at the Iowa State Fair has always been grand, but 125 years ago was one of the first three feats that you had to see to believe.

According to organizers, the "Head-On-Joe" exhibit is named after Joe Conley, who grew up by the tracks and thought it would be really neat to have something smash up really big for people to see at the fair.

It was such a big hit at the 1896 Iowa State Fair that it happened again in 1922 and 1932.

