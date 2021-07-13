Over 60 new foods announced for Iowa State Fair 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — After being gone for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa State Fair is back in 2021, and there are lots of new foods for hungry Iowans to sink their teeth into.
Between Aug. 12-16, fairgoers will be able to sample the three finalists and cast their vote for the best new fair food. The winner will be announced on August 18.
The first finalist is the Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread, found at the Cluckin' Coop. It combines the best of both with their chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread.
This protein-packed food will keep fairgoers energized all day long. The cool combination of the chicken and egg salad combined with the warm crispy fry bread (or chips) is the perfect meal or snack.
The chicken and egg salad includes crisp celery, cranberries, and toasted pecans. And, to kick it up a notch, they have added cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and a hint of smoked paprika.
Next up, there's the Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough, made at Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions. This is a delicious cookie dough made with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and Cocoa Krispies that's frozen on a stick and freshly dipped in chocolate when ordered. It's the perfect cold, sweet treat on a hot summer day.
Finally, there's the Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken, found at Island Noodles by Brad Jensen. Ingredients include soba noodles, a variety of 21 fresh vegetables and a secret Island sauce, with white meat teriyaki chicken breast added to the top.
Aside from the finalists, there are 60 additional foods for fairgoers to try out.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Ball On A Stick
- Peel And Eat Shrimp
- Dill Pickle, Buffalo Ranch, Mix, White & Yellow Cheddar, Garlic, Caramel, Confetti, Bacon Ranch, Kettle, Regular Popcorn
- Apple Tots
- Appletizer
- Atomic Strawberry Shortcake*
- Bacon Fanny Packs
- Bacon Mac Dog*
- Bacon, Tomato And Avocado Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips
- Barney's Beef Ribs
- Bonnie's Black Cherry Slushies
- Caramel Apple Smoothie
- Chicken And Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips*
- Chocolate Double Dip, Toffee, Coconut, Boozy, M & M, Peanut Caramel Apple
- Cinnamon Or Salted Pretzel Bites*
- Cotton Candy (Maple Bacon, Habanero Bacon, Spicy Pickle, Strawberry)
- Cowboy Beans
- Crawfish Boil
- Dozen Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread
- Duke's Quebec Style Poutine*
- Eggnog Cultured Frappucino
- Elk Sausage
- Farmers Breakfast W/ Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, Bacon And Sausage
- Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake
- Fresh Squeezed Oj Mimosa
- Gorditas-Spiced Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Vegetarian
- Granny D's Apple Pie*
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
- Hawaiian Luau Ice Cream
- Heith's Nashville Hot Pork Sandwich
- Horchata
- Ice Cream Sandwich (Bacon Molasses, Elvis Bacon, Double Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle)
- Island Noodles
- Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken*
- Island Smoothie
- Jarittos Soda
- Large Duke's Quebec Style Poutine
- Loaded Crab Bites
- Lobster Rolls (Maine & Connecticut Style)
- Maple Bacon Strawberry Shortcake
- Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread
- Nashville Fried Berkwood Pork Sandwich
- Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Peanut Butter Squealer*
- Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough*
- Pickled Spicy Eggs
- Pork Rind Nachos
- Pork Rinds (Regular, Spicy, Dill)
- Pork, Beef Street Tacos
- Rasp Croissant
- Rattle Snake Sausage
- Rattlesnake Corn Dog
- Bacon Pickle Mac N' Cheese
- Maytag Bleu Cheese Dip
- State Fair Breakfast Sandwich
- Tamales-Spiced Chicken, Carnitas, Vegetarian
- Tamarindo Drink
- Tennessee Twinkies*
- The Chicken Bacon Ranch Cruncholi
- The Giorgio: Cheddar Tortilla/ Grilled Chicken/Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg Arugula Lettuce Blend/ Garlic Butter Croutons/ White Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette Wrap
- Tortas-Brisket, Cubano, Pulled Pork, Spiced Chicken, Steak, Vegetarian
- Watermelon Warrior Slushies
- Waygu Beef Hamburger
*denotes 2021 Best New Food Contest Finalist
The 2021 Iowa State Fair will be open from August 12 to August 22.