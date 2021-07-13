Over 60 new foods announced for Iowa State Fair 2021

Between Aug. 12-16, fairgoers will be able to sample the three finalists and cast their vote for the best new fair food.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After being gone for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa State Fair is back in 2021, and there are lots of new foods for hungry Iowans to sink their teeth into.

Between Aug. 12-16, fairgoers will be able to sample the three finalists and cast their vote for the best new fair food. The winner will be announced on August 18.

The first finalist is the Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread, found at the Cluckin' Coop. It combines the best of both with their chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread.

This protein-packed food will keep fairgoers energized all day long. The cool combination of the chicken and egg salad combined with the warm crispy fry bread (or chips) is the perfect meal or snack.

The chicken and egg salad includes crisp celery, cranberries, and toasted pecans. And, to kick it up a notch, they have added cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and a hint of smoked paprika.

Next up, there's the Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough, made at Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions. This is a delicious cookie dough made with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and Cocoa Krispies that's frozen on a stick and freshly dipped in chocolate when ordered. It's the perfect cold, sweet treat on a hot summer day.

Finally, there's the Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken, found at Island Noodles by Brad Jensen. Ingredients include soba noodles, a variety of 21 fresh vegetables and a secret Island sauce, with white meat teriyaki chicken breast added to the top.

Aside from the finalists, there are 60 additional foods for fairgoers to try out.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ball On A Stick

Peel And Eat Shrimp

Dill Pickle, Buffalo Ranch, Mix, White & Yellow Cheddar, Garlic, Caramel, Confetti, Bacon Ranch, Kettle, Regular Popcorn

Apple Tots

Appletizer

Atomic Strawberry Shortcake*

Bacon Fanny Packs

Bacon Mac Dog*

Bacon, Tomato And Avocado Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips

Barney's Beef Ribs

Bonnie's Black Cherry Slushies

Caramel Apple Smoothie

Chicken And Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips*

Chocolate Double Dip, Toffee, Coconut, Boozy, M & M, Peanut Caramel Apple

Cinnamon Or Salted Pretzel Bites*

Cotton Candy (Maple Bacon, Habanero Bacon, Spicy Pickle, Strawberry)

Cowboy Beans

Crawfish Boil

Dozen Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread

Duke's Quebec Style Poutine*

Eggnog Cultured Frappucino

Elk Sausage

Farmers Breakfast W/ Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, Bacon And Sausage

Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake

Fresh Squeezed Oj Mimosa

Gorditas-Spiced Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Vegetarian

Granny D's Apple Pie*

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Hawaiian Luau Ice Cream

Heith's Nashville Hot Pork Sandwich

Horchata

Ice Cream Sandwich (Bacon Molasses, Elvis Bacon, Double Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle)

Island Noodles

Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken*

Island Smoothie

Jarittos Soda

Large Duke's Quebec Style Poutine

Loaded Crab Bites

Lobster Rolls (Maine & Connecticut Style)

Maple Bacon Strawberry Shortcake

Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread

Nashville Fried Berkwood Pork Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Peanut Butter Squealer*

Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough*

Pickled Spicy Eggs

Pork Rind Nachos

Pork Rinds (Regular, Spicy, Dill)

Pork, Beef Street Tacos

Rasp Croissant

Rattle Snake Sausage

Rattlesnake Corn Dog

Bacon Pickle Mac N' Cheese

Maytag Bleu Cheese Dip

State Fair Breakfast Sandwich

Tamales-Spiced Chicken, Carnitas, Vegetarian

Tamarindo Drink

Tennessee Twinkies*

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Cruncholi

The Giorgio: Cheddar Tortilla/ Grilled Chicken/Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg Arugula Lettuce Blend/ Garlic Butter Croutons/ White Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette Wrap

Tortas-Brisket, Cubano, Pulled Pork, Spiced Chicken, Steak, Vegetarian

Watermelon Warrior Slushies

Waygu Beef Hamburger

*denotes 2021 Best New Food Contest Finalist