Day 6 of the Iowa State Fair: Get your caffeine fix, or maybe just a classic funnel cake

There is the classic funnel cake, but there's also ube: a vivid purple funnel cake with a nutty vanilla flavor.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Alright, so it's Day 6 of the Iowa State Fair. You get there early, find a good parking spot and get through the gates.

But you realize you need a caffeine fix.

That's where Palazzo's Java House and "The Energy Stand" come in. From espresso to energy drinks and all sorts of caffeinated beverages, the vendor is going on 18 years strong.

"We energize everyone," owner Tammie Palazzo told Local 5. "Our lines are long, but we try to service the vendors a little bit before the fair starts every morning and then we continue throughout the day.

You can find them on Rock Island Avenue east of the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.

Or, if you are going straight to the sweet treats, you can try a state fair classic: the funnel cake.

"We've been coming here almost 40 years, we love coming here. Everybody's just so nice, it's one of the best fairs there is" said Mama Jane with The Best Around.

The Best Around offers the classic funnel cake, but also flavors like red velvet and ube: a vivid purple funnel cake with a nutty vanilla flavor.

You can find their stands on the Ruan Plaza, the "Triangle" east of the Administration Building or the southeast corner of the Horse Barn.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

TONIGHT ON THE GRANDSTAND : Jeff Dunham

: Jeff Dunham TONIGHT'S FREE ENTERTAINMENT: Hairball (Susan Knapp Ampitheater), Ron Diamond (hypnotist) (Anne and Bill Riley Stage), Vixen (MidAmerican Energy Stage)

Kemps Dairy will be under the big test along the Grand Concourse handing out free samples on Kemps Dairy Day.

“We’re actually farmer-owned, so to be here representing the farmers, to provide a product to the fairgoers-we love this state and we’re proud to be here,” said Jay Johnson, Midwest Sales Director for Kemps Dairy.

Iowa Farm Bureau Day

The weather is amazing. The grilled meat is 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧! 🥩 🍖 🍗



Come join nearly 50 of Iowa’s best grill masters for Iowa Farm Bureau’s 59th Cookout Contest on the @IowaStateFair Concourse.



We’ll be here all morning, and our contest participants will have free… pic.twitter.com/eUpXsVGprZ — Iowa Farm Bureau (@IowaFarmBureau) August 15, 2023

More from the fair