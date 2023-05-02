x
Iowa State Fair

Here's what free entertainment you can find at the Iowa State Fair this year

Free entertainment options are available throughout the fair and range from daytime family-friendly shows, to tribute bands, to up-and-coming stars.
Credit: Anna Kutz/WOI-TV

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has released a list of free entertainment options this year, just 100 days out from the "Best Days Ever". 

Free entertainment options are available throughout the fair and range from daytime family-friendly shows, to tribute bands, to up-and-coming stars.

A complete program of events and entertainment will be released in July on the Fair's website and app.

All free entertainment is available with admission. Buy tickets in advance for just $11 ($16 at the gate). Buy tickets online here.  

Check out the full list of free entertainment below. 

You can also find a complete list of Grandstand performances here

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

  • August 10: Priscilla Block
  • August 11: Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)
  • August 12: Shane Profitt
  • August 13: Nate Smith
  • August 14-15: Hairball
  • August 16: Ned LeDoux
  • August 17: Megan Moroney
  • August 18: Ingrid Andress
  • August 19: Claire Rosinkranz
  • August 20: Asleep at the Wheel

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

  • August 10-11: Rockland Road 
  • August 12: 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
  • August 13: Latino Celebration
  • August 14-18: Hypnotist Ron Diamond
  • August 19: Country Gold - LeRoy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett, David Frizzell
  • August 20: CAIN

MidAmerican Energy Stage

  • August 10: Jason Brown
  • August 11: The Nadas
  • August 12: Good To Be King (A Tribute to Tom Petty)
  • August 13: Renata
  • August 14: Autograph
  • August 15: Vixen
  • August 16: Great White
  • August 17: TBA
  • August 18: Paradise Kitty
  • August 19: Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue
  • August 20: Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers

Fun Forest Stage

  • August 10-20: Fantastick Patrick 
  • August 10-20: Barrel O'Fun, magic show

Other entertainment

  • Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan, T.J. Jenkins and Clint Henik – Country School Area
  • Bruno’s Tiger Show – Near Gate 15 and Little Hands on the Farm
  • iFlip, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobson Building West Lawn
  • The Red Trouser Show – Expo Hill
  • Bandaloni, one-man band – Strolling
  • The Strolling Piano – Strolling
  • Robocars, transforming robot vehicles – Strolling
  • Brian Sobaski's Straw Art – Near Giant Slide
  • Sandscapes – Thrill Ville Entrance on the Grand Concourse

