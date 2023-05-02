Here's what free entertainment you can find at the Iowa State Fair this year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has released a list of free entertainment options this year, just 100 days out from the "Best Days Ever".
Free entertainment options are available throughout the fair and range from daytime family-friendly shows, to tribute bands, to up-and-coming stars.
A complete program of events and entertainment will be released in July on the Fair's website and app.
All free entertainment is available with admission.
Check out the full list of free entertainment below.
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
- August 10: Priscilla Block
- August 11: Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)
- August 12: Shane Profitt
- August 13: Nate Smith
- August 14-15: Hairball
- August 16: Ned LeDoux
- August 17: Megan Moroney
- August 18: Ingrid Andress
- August 19: Claire Rosinkranz
- August 20: Asleep at the Wheel
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
- August 10-11: Rockland Road
- August 12: 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
- August 13: Latino Celebration
- August 14-18: Hypnotist Ron Diamond
- August 19: Country Gold - LeRoy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett, David Frizzell
- August 20: CAIN
MidAmerican Energy Stage
- August 10: Jason Brown
- August 11: The Nadas
- August 12: Good To Be King (A Tribute to Tom Petty)
- August 13: Renata
- August 14: Autograph
- August 15: Vixen
- August 16: Great White
- August 17: TBA
- August 18: Paradise Kitty
- August 19: Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue
- August 20: Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers
Fun Forest Stage
- August 10-20: Fantastick Patrick
- August 10-20: Barrel O'Fun, magic show
Other entertainment
- Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan, T.J. Jenkins and Clint Henik – Country School Area
- Bruno’s Tiger Show – Near Gate 15 and Little Hands on the Farm
- iFlip, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobson Building West Lawn
- The Red Trouser Show – Expo Hill
- Bandaloni, one-man band – Strolling
- The Strolling Piano – Strolling
- Robocars, transforming robot vehicles – Strolling
- Brian Sobaski's Straw Art – Near Giant Slide
- Sandscapes – Thrill Ville Entrance on the Grand Concourse