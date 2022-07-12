Eric Church to return to Iowa State Fair after 16 years

Rising star Jackson Dean will open for Eric Church. The duo will perform on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country fans, get ready to go to 'Church': the Iowa State Fair has announced its first artist in the Homemakers Furniture Grandstand Concert Series.

Country music superstar Eric Church and rising star Jackson Dean will headline the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2023.

Church first performed at the Iowa State Fair in 2006 and 2007. His return in 2023 will mark his first time headlining the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Over the years, Church has become a fixture of country music, amassing a dedicated fanbase known as 'the Church Choir' as well as an expansive musical catalog.

Known for his lyric-driven, gritty style of country music, Dean made history in 2022 as the youngest solo male country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut single. Previously, Dean has joined country music stars such as Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton and more.

The concert is Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale beginning this Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. Visit www.iowastatefair.org for more information.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20, 2023.