ZZ Top to play at Iowa State Fair alongside Heart singer Ann Wilson

The Hall-of-Fame classic rock band and legendary singer will be taking the stage on Tuesday, August 16

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the final act left to be revealed, the Iowa State Fair announced who's playing on Tuesday, Aug. 16: ZZ Top and Heart's Ann Wilson.

As part of their Raw Whisky Tour, the Rock-and-Roll hall of Fame-honored rock band will be performing at the State Fair Grandstand Tuesday evening, 17 years after their last appearance in 2005.

'“Yeah,” says Billy, guitarist extraordinaire, “we’re the same guys, bashing out the same three chords.” With the release of each of their albums, rock icon ZZ Top has explored new ground in terms of approach and the material they’ve recorded. The elements that keep ZZ Top fresh can be summed up in the three words of the band’s internal mantra: Tone, Taste, and Tenacity. After 50 years, ZZ Top is still the same but always changing. They are real and they’re surreal and they’re ZZ Top,' the State Fair said in the announcement.

Joining the band as a special guest is legendary rock singer Ann Wilson, of Heart fame.

Wilson and Heart, who are also Hall-of-Famers, have sold 35 million albums and hit platinum eight times.

"During a decades-long career, Wilson has ridden the roller-coaster of fame, fortune, and madness, learning both joyous and hard, hard lessons along the way," the Fair said.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1 with prices ranging from $25 to $85 for seating and $95 for the standing pit.

Fair admission is not included with Grandstand tickets. Kids 2 years and under get into the fair for free.