Massive baked potato 'The Finisher' crowned People's Choice Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The Finisher isn’t just your classic baked potato. Topped with brisket, pulled pork and mac and cheese, it’s a combination of all your favorite comfort foods.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The people have spoken: The Finisher is officially 2022’s Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food.

While there were 53 new foods at the fair this year, only three made it to the final round to compete for the Best New Food title. The Finisher (The Rib Shack) faced tough competition from the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich (Chicken City) and Pork Picnic in a Cup (Iowa Pork Tent).

The Finisher is a step beyond a loaded baked potato. Topped with brisket, pulled pork and mac and cheese, it’s a combination of all your favorite comfort foods.

“It’s a big, beautiful hodgepodge of fair foods on one plate,” said "Good Morning Iowa" anchor Chenue Her in his review. “As much as I love the dish, I also love the price of it… running for only $10! That’s a whole lotta food for the price. It’s definitely enough to share with your friends.

Fairgoers had the opportunity to cast their votes from Aug. 11 through 15.

The Finisher and all other new fair foods are available for purchase through the last day of the fair: Sunday, Aug. 21.

For a full list of new fair foods, click here.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.



More from the Iowa State Fair