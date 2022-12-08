Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors

Many yard parking entrepreneurs' allow fairgoers to park in their yards or driveways for a small price and to serve the community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway.

Local 5 spoke with a few of those people and how they are making parking more neighborly.

Michael Borah, a VFW volunteer, sees the parking lots as a way to give back to the community.

"We're all here on our free time. There's nobody paid here. This is doing service to our organization to help veterans, help our community," Borah said.

For others, driveway parking is a way to earn some extra money for the family.

"Doing it for my cousin and just trying to help her get a little extra money by parking some cars. And not really having the best of luck yet, but I'm hoping it picks up," Lacey Smith said. "Oh yeah, our yards full on 33rd, and then my mom's got one of Grand, and they're both full."

With the August heat beating down on those with sticks and noodles trying to help those looking for a spot, neighborhood parking becomes another essential part of the Iowa State Fair.

For more parking info, there are three parking lots available for parking at $10 per vehicle. Click here for the map. DART will also be offering ride services, by showing a fair ticket, you can get half off the round trip fees. Parking free at all of the DART locations from 8 a.m-12 a.m.