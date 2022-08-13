Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?

Mary Ann Fox of Mitchell County was crowned Saturday at her official coronation.

The 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen has officially been crowned.

18-year-old Mary Ann Fox of Mitchell County received the coveted title on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Hailing from Osage, Iowa, Fox is the daughter of Karl Fox and Kari McClure. Aside from being involved in FFA, Fox enjoys running and riding horses.

Fox was chosen out of around 100 competitors from across Iowa. She is the 58th State Fair Queen in Iowa history.

Annabelle Newton of Benton County took 1st runner-up, with Reagan Schneider of Jones County and Megan Swan of Davis County taking 2nd and 3rd runner-up respectively.

2021 State Fair Queen McKenna Henrich told Local 5 one of the best parts about being a Fair Queen is getting to hand down the crown to another deserving girl.

"Giving an opportunity to someone that I know deserves it and has worked hard for it is sweet because it's an opportunity of a lifetime and to get to pass this down is more than I can ask," Henrich said.

In addition to her crown, sash and trophy, the title of State Fair Queen comes with a few extra bonuses: Fox received a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings, cowboy boots and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Blue Ribbon Foundation.