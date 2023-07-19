The sights and sounds of Day 7 of the Iowa State Fair

Early birds at the fairgrounds had a quiet morning as the fair held its second ever sensory-friendly morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fairgoers got a quiet start to the day as the Iowa State Fair held its second ever sensory-friendly morning.

The fair partnered with ChildServe and Drake University to host the event from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The event caters to fairgoers with sensory-processing issues, who may be overwhelmed by the normal sights and sounds of the fair.

"By allowing them the space and the activity and the support, we're hoping that they feel more comfortable and supported as they come to the Iowa State Fair," said Abbie Green, ChildServe outpatient resource manager.

Beyond the sensory-friendly activities, there are plenty of Iowa State Fair classics to enjoy, including the tractor exhibition.

There are more than 70 tractors at the fairgrounds, from modern models to classic tractors dating all the way back to the 1950s.

The exhibition is put on by the Central Iowa Tractor Club. Members are avid tractor aficionados, collectors and even repairmen.

Doug Campbell is one of those members. He learned to drive tractors at a young age, sparking a lifelong passion.

"I was born and raised on a farm and my dad would take me out on the tractor, and I learned to drive it..." Campbell said. "...I just love farming and tractors."

Campbell said it's fun to come out to the fair and show his tractor, which has been in his family since his father purchased it brand new in 1955.

This is the 33rd year of the tractor exhibition. The tractors will be out on the Grand Concourse until 5 p.m.

In addition, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull is also happening at noon in the Elwell Family Park.

TONIGHT ON THE GRANDSTAND : Lindsey Stirling

: Lindsey Stirling TONIGHT'S FREE ENTERTAINMENT: Ned LeDoux (Susan Knapp Ampitheater), Ron Diamond (hypnotist) (Anne and Bill Riley Stage), Great White (MidAmerican Energy Stage)

Solar Day

The Iowa State Fair is celebrating solar energy in Iowa on Wednesday. Stop by the solar booth on the Grand Concourse to see solar powers in action and learn how Iowans across the state are using solar power to better their homes, businesses and communities.

Older Iowans' Day

Older Iowans, you're in luck: here's a day all about you. The Iowa State Fair is partnering with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blu Shield on Wednesday to give fairgoers ages 60 and up discounted admission. Show your ID to get in for just $12.

