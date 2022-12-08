Iowa State Fair Day 2: Pottery, woodworking and LEGOs

Be sure to stop by and say hello to Local 5 at our booth in front of the Administration Building along the Grand Concourse.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.



Friday is Day 2 of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, and the "Good Morning Iowa" team got to try a little bit of everything.

Get a close-up of everything from woodworking to LEGOs, dollhouses and tie-dying. Be sure to watch all of their live interviews below.

Ethan Gonzalez won the People's Choice Award for his LEGO construction at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

"LEGO is really just an amazing medium, you can do so many things with it," he said. "I want to show people that you can use your creativity and talents to build whatever you want."

