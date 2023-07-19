The sights and sounds of Day 5 of the Iowa State Fair

The Animal Learning Center is run by members of Southeast Polk High School FFA who take care of the animals and teach the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is full of fun for the entire family.

Monday morning, some of the youngest fairgoers got a chance to see firsthand how taking care of animals works as the Animal Learning Center hosted the "Cuddles and Snuggles" event.

Families got a chance to get up close and personal with many of the baby farm animals born at or ahead of the fair. Kids learned about different farm animals like chicks, horses, goats, pigs and more.

The Animal Learning Center is run by members of Southeast Polk High School FFA who take care of the animals and teach the public.

"From the experience of the public and young students in the public, they may not come from an agriculture background," said Taylor Brittain, an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Southeast Polk. "So being able to understand you know, their eggs are not just coming from the grocery store, they are coming from the hens over there who are laying them."

Brittain said Monday's event also provided a good opportunity for her FFA students to get practice with public speaking and potentially even figure out if they want to pursue animal science as a career.

"Cuddles and Snuggles" is $40 per family, with up to six family members allowed.

It's happening two more times this fair: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Animal Learning Center.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

TONIGHT ON THE GRANDSTAND : The Black Keys

: The Black Keys TONIGHT'S FREE ENTERTAINMENT: Hairball (Susan Knapp Ampitheater), Ron Diamond (hypnotist) (Anne and Bill Riley Stage), Autograph (MidAmerican Energy Stage)

Veterans Day

Active and former military members can enjoy discuonted ticket prices of $12 each for them and their spouse with proof of veteran or active military status.

Iowa Lottery Day

The Iowa Lottery will be set up under the big tent along the Grand Concourse for a chance to win prizes.

More from the fair