x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa State Fair

The sights and sounds of Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair

Friday is Iowa 4-H Day at the Iowa State Fair. Hear from some members about why they cherish the event so much.

More Videos

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fairgoers on Friday will be treated to lots of sunshine and temps near 90° by mid-afternoon, but you can be sure there are plenty of cool treats nearby.

It is the fair after all.

Day 2 will see more 2024 presidential candidates hit the fairgrounds, such as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Former Vice President Mike Pence and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day at the fairgrounds. 

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Iowa 4-H Day

Friday's theme is "Iowa 4-H Day," where youth from across the state showcase their livestock, horticulture and art projects.

"[4-H] has given me more confidence in myself and I've been able to learn more skills through it," said Caydi Schafer, a 4-H member from Harrison County. "We contribute to some nonprofit organizations, and through 4-H, are able to better them and get them more attention."

"It means a lot, especially because I worked really hard to get here and not many kids from my county get selected to be here the way I am," Sophia Costello, a Clinton County 4-H member, said. "It means a lot to me."

Click here for a full schedule of 4-H events at the Iowa State Fair

More Videos

Related Articles

More from the fair

WATCH: Complete coverage of the 2023 Iowa State Fair

Before You Leave, Check This Out