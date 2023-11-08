The sights and sounds of Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair

Friday is Iowa 4-H Day at the Iowa State Fair. Hear from some members about why they cherish the event so much.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fairgoers on Friday will be treated to lots of sunshine and temps near 90° by mid-afternoon, but you can be sure there are plenty of cool treats nearby.

It is the fair after all.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day at the fairgrounds.

TONIGHT ON THE GRANDSTAND : Tyler Hubbard

: Tyler Hubbard TONIGHT'S FREE CONCERTS: Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)(Susan Knapp Ampitheater), Rockland Road (Anne and Bill Riley Stage), The Nadas (MidAmerican Energy Stage)

Friday's theme is "Iowa 4-H Day," where youth from across the state showcase their livestock, horticulture and art projects.

"[4-H] has given me more confidence in myself and I've been able to learn more skills through it," said Caydi Schafer, a 4-H member from Harrison County. "We contribute to some nonprofit organizations, and through 4-H, are able to better them and get them more attention."

"It means a lot, especially because I worked really hard to get here and not many kids from my county get selected to be here the way I am," Sophia Costello, a Clinton County 4-H member, said. "It means a lot to me."

