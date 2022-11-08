Iowa State Fair food: Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to try and where to find them

Everyone should be able to enjoy food at the fair. Whether you are vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, here are some options to try out while at the fairgrounds.

You’ve heard of Iowa State Fair food favorites like the traditional corn dog, pork chop on a stick or the new for 2022 "OMG Chicken Sandwich".

But for individuals with dietary restrictions – such as those who are vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free – finding food at the state fair can be a bit trickier.

That’s why Local 5 compiled some of the best options for people with dietary restrictions at the fair.

Grand Concourse, North of Varied Industries Building

Vegan

Vegetarian

Gluten-Free

The Veggie Table is a true staple at the fair. This vegetarian-friendly stand has been serving meat-free fair food since 1982.

Aside from serving classics like cheese curds, fried pickle slices and onion rings, The Veggie Table takes it up a notch with staples such as fried avocado slices, buffalo cauliflower and more.

The real pull to The Veggie Table, however, is the veggie corn dogs. No longer do vegetarians have to miss out on this item. More recently, the stand introduced a vegan corn dog.

If corn dogs aren’t your thing, the Golden Fried PB&J is another vegan fan favorite. Former presidential candidate Cory Booker even tried it when he attended the Iowa State Fair in 2019.

The Salad Bowl

Agriculture Building Balcony

Vegan

Vegetarian

Gluten-Free

Don’t be fooled by the name — The Salad Bowl serves way more than just your typical chopped salad.

After eating all that fried fair food, a trip might be necessary for meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters alike. With fresh options such as caprese salad on a stick, fruit on a stick and salad on a stick, The Salad Bowl is taking time-honored trends and making them fit for those of all different diets.

Of course, if you are looking for something slightly more indulgent, check out the peanut butter and jelly on a stick, or skip lunch altogether and buy an apple pastry.

Grand Concourse, in front of Varied Industries Building (north)

Vegan

Vegetarian

Gluten Free

Get a taste of island living, right here in Iowa. The wok-fried soba noodles, named 'island noodles' after the stand itself, are completely vegan. For your meat-eating friends, there's also an option to add chicken.

New to Island Noodles this year is the island coleslaw, which is gluten-free. Enjoy the refreshing side dish as you walk along the grand concourse.

East of Triangle, South of Service Center

Vegan

Vegetarian

Gluten-Free

There's been a lot of buzz about Campbell's this year, and rightfully so: the concession stand just added a new, gluten-free corn dog to its menu.