Jack Trice exhibit honors legendary ISU football player at Iowa State Fair

The centennial of Jack Trice's death spurred Iowa State University to share the story of his legacy at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 2023 marks the centennial of Jack Trice's death, and Iowa State knew they wanted to honor him in a special way at the Iowa State Fair this year.

ISU lost a legend 100 years ago, and an exhibit of his story was made for all to see.

"During the commemoration year, it was only the right thing to do to tell the story. It's tough to tell the story, it's a passionate story, it brings some people to tears, because many people don't know who jack trice was," Carole Custer said, the Director of University Marketing.

Jack Trice was an Iowa State Football player who died after being injured during a fateful game against the University of Minnesota.

He died on Oct. 8, 1923, just two days after getting injured on the field,

At 21 years old, it was just the second game of his college career.

Although ISU's football stadium bears the name of Jack Trice, many people aren't aware of the story behind Trice.

"I didn't realize the story behind Jack Trice. I just knew that he was a figure in Iowa State's history, but now I feel like I know more," fairgoer Ashley Schultz said.

That is why the university put up the exhibit: to educate.

The exhibit has everything, from the letter Trice wrote to himself the night before he was fatally injured to the uniforms Iowa State will be wearing in their legacy game this season.

"If we don't get anything else across, we want people to know that he was a dedicated student athlete at Iowa State who gave his all for the university and died as a result. Therefore, that's why we honor him with the name of the stadium as Jack Trice Stadium," Custer said.