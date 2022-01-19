Iowa State Fair announces John Crist as Grandstand performer

The fair has also announced country music artists Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban as Grandstand performers.

The Iowa State Fair on Wednesday announced Christian comedian John Crist will take the Grandstand on Aug. 17.

The performance is part of Crist's "Fresh Cuts" tour and will feature comedian Dusty Slay. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online here.

Crist faced controversy in 2019 over allegations of sexual misconduct, forcing him to cancel a nationwide tour and Netflix canceling his comedy special.

The fair has also announced country music artists Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban as Grandstand performers. Tickets for those shows are already on sale.

The 2022 fair runs from Aug. 11-21.

