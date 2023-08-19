'What are you proud of?': Local 5 offers a listening 'ear' to fairgoers

Local 5's Connor O'Neal walked the Iowa State fairgrounds holding a 4-foot-tall corn cob, asking people what they're proud of. The answers were anything but corny.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you attended the Iowa State Fair this year, you may have noticed a random guy holding a 4-foot-tall corn on the cob.

The random guy: Local 5 News' Connor O'Neal. The corn on the cob: made of chicken wire, paper mache and fabric, courtesy of our anchor Stephanie Angleson.

Local 5 went around the fairgrounds holding the corn on the cob, with a GoPro camera sticking outward, asking fairgoers a sort-of-simple question: "What are you proud of in life?"

Here are a few things the Local 5 Ear of Corn heard from you this year at the Iowa State Fair:

“We are Indians. We are proud of my country.”

“I am proud of my education. Going to Iowa State.”

“My children and my family."

“I accepted Jesus Christ in my life.”

“Myself, because I have been through colon cancer. And almost a cancer survivor.”

“I’m proud of being here."

“I’m so proud of my daughters. They’re working at the Bud Tent. They work 12-hour shifts, and I’m proud of them.”

“I’m proud of Ethan, my friend. ‘And I’m proud of him.’”

“I’m proud of making my mom proud. You know, I love her. Shoutout to my mom.”

“My new baby."

“Being married for 58 years.”

“I’m proud Iowa is finally actually growing. It’s actually growing for its young people.”

"My life."

You can listen to all of the responses we received in our video above.