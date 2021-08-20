Meet the Iowan who hasn't missed an Iowa State Fair in 77 years

John Rasmussen has never missed a state fair. He even made his way to the fairgrounds in 2020 when the fair was canceled due to COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Imagine going to the fair for 77 years in a row, never missing a beat.

John Rasmussen has done just that. Every year he has been on the fairgrounds— his first visit was when he was four months old.

Rasmussen loves the tradition surrounding the fair: good food, good people, and a good campsite. He even made his way to the fairgrounds last year when everything was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And his favorite fair food? A classic: porkchop on a stick.

