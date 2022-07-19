Iowa State Fair announces 53 new foods for 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Move over, corn dogs: there are 53 new foods to try at the Iowa State Fair this year.
Several of the new confections were entered into the 2022 new food contest, in which members of the "Good Morning Iowa" team and other community members were asked to rank their favorite foods.
The three top-ranked finalists will now move on to compete for the coveted 2022 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food. Don't worry, though: all 53 of the new foods will still be available at this summer's fair.
The three finalists include spins on classic dishes, revamped fair foods and over-the-top savory treats.
The finalists for the 2022 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food contest are:
- "OMG" Chicken Sandwich: Chicken City
- Pork Picnic in a Cup: Iowa Pork Tent
- The Finisher: The Rib Shack
Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote starting Thursday, Aug. 11. Voting ends Monday, Aug. 15.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17 during the fair.
To find all your favorite foods, visit iowastatefair.org or download the official Iowa State Fair App.
2022 New Food List:
- "OMG" Chicken Sandwich
- 5 Dino Nuggets W/ Fries Kids Meal
- Alligator Corn Dog
- Apple Bacon Waffle
- Bayou Fries
- Berkshire Pork Loin
- BLT Roll
- Blue Ribbon Cobbler
- Burger De Burgo
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle On A Stick
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Wonder Bars
- Chuckie's Tenderloin Wrap
- Dawghouse Reuben Sandwich
- Deep Fried Meatballs On A Stick
- Deep Fried Queso Burger
- Dino Bites Party Tray
- Dog Bites Party Tray
- Egg-O-Fuego Eggs
- Elk Corn Dog
- Fried Green Beans Party Tray
- Fried Olives On A Stick
- Froyo, Cone Single
- Gluten Free Corn Dog
- Iowa's Best Burger
- Island Cole Slaw
- Lamb Phillycheese Sandwich
- Mac N Cheese Party Tray
- Minty Moo Parfait*
- Nana's Gooey Butter Funnel Cake
- N'awlins Cajun Waffle Dog
- Pog Drink
- Pork Belly Bao Buns
- Pork Picnic In A Cup
- Puff Sundae
- Seasoned Fries Party Tray
- Shrimp Tacos
- Sidewinder French Fries
- Smokey's Clubhouse
- Snake Bite Nachos
- Sno Big Dill Sno Cone
- Spam Bacon And Egg Breakfast
- Spam Curds
- Spam Deluxe Cheese Burger
- Stacks Breakfast Sandwich
- Sweet Potato Tater Tots
- Texas Toothpicks Party Tray
- The Finisher
- The Mardi Gras
- The Ripper
- The Sombrero
- Waffle Bombs
- Warm Brownie A La Mode Waffle Bowl
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Sandwich