Iowa State Fair announces 53 new foods for 2022

From alligator corn dogs to chocolate chip wonder bars, there's something new for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Move over, corn dogs: there are 53 new foods to try at the Iowa State Fair this year.

Several of the new confections were entered into the 2022 new food contest, in which members of the "Good Morning Iowa" team and other community members were asked to rank their favorite foods.

The three top-ranked finalists will now move on to compete for the coveted 2022 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food. Don't worry, though: all 53 of the new foods will still be available at this summer's fair.

The three finalists include spins on classic dishes, revamped fair foods and over-the-top savory treats.

The finalists for the 2022 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food contest are:

"OMG" Chicken Sandwich: Chicken City

Pork Picnic in a Cup: Iowa Pork Tent

The Finisher: The Rib Shack

OMG Chicken sandwich: chicken breast covered in corn flakes with bacon in between a Krispy Kreme donut… Flavor overload pic.twitter.com/rwvAEMJBaD — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) July 19, 2022

Now this is OUT THERE



The Pork Picnic in a Cup



Everything you love about the fair in one cup! pic.twitter.com/6p0cGBsT3S — Dave Downey (@DaveDowneyWx) July 19, 2022

The Finisher: nothing to say just look at this pic.twitter.com/0MmlQ6Ryie — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) July 19, 2022

Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote starting Thursday, Aug. 11. Voting ends Monday, Aug. 15.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17 during the fair.

To find all your favorite foods, visit iowastatefair.org or download the official Iowa State Fair App.

2022 New Food List: