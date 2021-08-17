Aug. 17 fair foods: La Cocina's first year, Tennessee Twinkies and of course, corn dogs

What could be better than an Iowa State Fair corn dog? Absolutely nothing! Here's a look at some other treats from Aug. 17.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At the Iowa State Fair, sometimes you get the sweet with the salty flavors, as is the case with Tennessee Twinkies: A hollowed-out jalapeno pepper with smoked chicken, cheese and bacon.

Plus, get a look at La Cocina in their first year at the fair and savor a classic: the Campbell Concessions corn dog.

Tennessee Twinkies with Matthew Hall

Corn dogs with Campbell Concessions

We all know nothing compares at the Iowa State Fair, and that sentiment is incredibly true for Campbell Concessions' corn dogs.

The delectable treat on a stick has been around since 1954 and prides itself on being a family tradition at the Iowa State Fair every year.

