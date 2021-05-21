Nominations open for 'Iowan of the Day' ahead of the 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from March 2021.
With just a few months to go until the 2021 Iowa State Fair, ten Iowans will have the chance to earn the title of 'Iowan of the Day' and win some prizes as well.
On their Facebook page, The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation posted a call for nominations last week for the honor.
The organization shared some of the traits they're looking for:
- Strong dedication to community.
- Outstanding character and work ethic
- Exceptional sense of Iowa pride.
The group said the ten selected will receive a prize package, which includes four Iowa State Fair admission tickets, an introduction on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage and $200 cash, among other awards.
Nominations are due July 1. More information is available here.
The 2021 Iowa State Fair is set to start Aug. 12, and run through Aug. 22.