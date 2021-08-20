Aug. 20 Fair Food: Apple and strawberry delights, plus a classic wrap from G Mig's

DES MOINES, Iowa — At the end of a long work week, sometimes you just need some Iowa State Fair food.
G Mig's has made quite an impression with their wraps chalk full of ingredients, and Applishus is always "keeping the doctor away."
And remember with Center Grove Orchard's strawberry shortcake: Strawberries are a fruit, so the dish is healthy ... right?
'The Giorgio' wrap with G Mig's
Atomic Strawberry Shortcake with Center Grove Orchard
Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.
Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.
