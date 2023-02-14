The Chicks bring their tour to 2023 Iowa State Fair

Ticketse go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Grammy award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, are bringing their 2023 world tour to the Iowa State Fair this summer.

Their tour kicks off in Norway before returning to North America.

The Chicks also announced they are bringing along Grammy award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper.

One of those performances will be on the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 19. The performance that night will be at 8:00 p.m.