Hy-Vee brings mobile vaccination clinic to Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a lot of new things at the Iowa State Fair this year, but one that is probably getting people talking is the Hy-Vee Mobile Health Unit.

That's because you can get a free COVID-19 vaccine during your visit.

Some people signed up for a vaccine before the clinic opened.

Gene Gram was reluctant to get the shot, but after returning from vacation to hear his job at the hospital required it, he knew what he had to do.

"Kind of been holding off, but now that they're starting to require it, I'm going to do it to keep my job," he said.

“I think it’s safe. I just think we thought everyone was through with it before this Delta variant and now it’s ramping up again and we’re getting towards flu season," Gram said. "It’s easier just to do it. At least you’ll have some protection.”

David Rash and his wife Kay are both fully vaccinated, believing the small things can help the pandemic end sooner.

“I believe that when you’re in a society it’s good to help do things for the common good," David said.

“Get the free vaccine. What’s it going to hurt? It’s good for society, for families, and it’s good for their own health," Kay added.

Hy-Vee is currently offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the fair, not Moderna. And at this time, the mobile clinic is not offering the booster shot recommended for certain individuals by the CDC.

“If you can, bring your insurance card with you. That helps us run things through a little bit quicker," said Jordan Westphal, the pharmacy manager. "If you don’t have an insurance card, a photo I.D. is what we need to verify who you are and to make sure we get everything run properly.”