Sky Glider chat: WHO Radio's Jeff Angelo determined to try every new state fair food

The host of WHO's "Need to Know" radio show is attempting to taste all 57 new foods before the 2021 fair ends.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 50 new foods were introduced at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, and WHO radio host Jeff Angelo is going to try them all.

In an interview with Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed, Angelo laid out his strategy. Does it including counting calories?

"Absolutely not, that is part of the strategy. It's like ... walk a lot, drink a lot of water, always share with whoever you are with."

Full disclosure: Angelo tried 13 of the new foods before the fair started ... so his remaining total is 44.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

