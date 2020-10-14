Crop report: Harvest still ahead of schedule, but drought impacting soil conditions

Soybeans and corn are both ahead of schedule in terms of fall harvesting.

Iowa farmers continue to stay well ahead of average with the fall harvest.

For the first time all season, dry weather is welcomed with open arms. But the ongoing drought is creating major concerns as farmers look ahead.

According to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report, progress in the fields has been met with a bounce back in prices.

The real problem, however, could be next spring.

First, the good news.

Once again, farmers enjoyed nearly all last week to harvest. Soybeans are now 78% out. South central Iowa is the only place keeping that number closer to being all done, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

Corn is also weeks ahead of what is typically seen for the second week of October with 42% harvested.

The condition of both corn and soybeans were significantly impacted by the drought by as much as 30% down compared to last year depending on where you look.

The focus now turns to the ground, where there isn't a drop of water to spare.

As of Wednesday, the majority of Iowa continues to see moderate-to-severe drought. Soil conditions show that more than half of the top soil is considered well short of top quality.