State pitching in $17 million to redevelop Fort Dodge mall

The mall is being turned into an indoor/outdoor entertainment district.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The state has awarded $17 million to redevelop the Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved provisional funding for the project last week.

The mall is being redeveloped into the Fort Dodge Corridor Plaza Reinvestment District, which will be an indoor and outdoor event space.

The area will also have a hotel.

According to IEDA, the district is expected to generate more than $30 million in over two decades.

"We'll have a plaza, a pavilion for weddings, farmers markets and large-scale events," said BJ Stokebary, a partner at ATI Group, which is the Corridor Plaza developer. "It will have an entertainment venue like Chicken N Pickle or Smash Park and then a hotel as well."

The project is expected to take five to eight years to complete.