State working on a TestIowa site in county where massive biker rally is taking place

State officials provided some guidance to Kossuth County officials ahead of the ABATE Freedom Rally, but did not recommend canceling the event

ALGONA, Iowa — Kossuth County officials voiced concerns to state leaders more than a month before a large biker rally was to take place in their area, asking for guidance and help in managing thousands of people.

They were not given much to go on, according to the county emergency management coordinator. Now, the idea of putting up a coronavirus test site is in the works.

David Penton is in charge of the emergency response team for Kossuth County. He said he contacted leaders at the state level in May about the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally. It brings in between 5,000 and 10,000 into the small town of Algona every year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penton was concerned law enforcement wouldn't be able to enforce social distancing and the other state guidelines outlined in the governor's proclamation.

"We have 10 deputies covering the largest county in the state...it's just not possible to enforce this...One of the statements that I had made and one of our cities made is, if the governor has that closure of outdoor venues, campgrounds, limiting occupancy, this is 5 to 10,000 people," Penton said. "Our county attorney is willing to prosecute, but it's going to take the national guard to enforce that. The response that was made is that the restrictions were loosened, social distancing became a recommendation."

Local 5 followed up with officials at Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management. A spokeswoman informed us that in mid-May, Kossuth County officials requested assistance with the ABATE rally, and requests followed on June 24 and 25. The assistance from the state includes:

1. Adequate personal protective equipment, including:

N95 Masks: 16,200

Standard Procedure Masks: 6,000

Face Shields: 500

Gowns: 1,000

Cloth Masks: 500

Gloves: 7,000

2. Setting up a TestIowa site in the county, though one is not scheduled to open while the rally is going on.

3. Providing intelligence assessments to local law enforcement

Even though Algona residents have voiced frustration and concern about the event happening on the outskirts of town, Penton said there's little the county could do. And he said the proclamation from the governor doesn't have enforcement of the guidance at all.

"It's all guidance," said Penton. "There's no law...everything in the proclamation says that it's guidance. We're saying, hey, we recommend social distancing, the guidance is to wear a mask and practice good hygiene...right now it is all guidance."

According to a spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General, the governor's proclamation is enforceable by local law enforcement.