x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local News

State senator caught with unloaded handgun at Des Moines airport

Des Moines police said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, does have a permit to carry a gun.
Credit: AP
**FILE** Shown in this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo is State Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities caught a Republican state lawmaker with an unloaded handgun at the Des Moines International Airport Friday, according to police.

State Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, was cited for violating ordinance 22-55, according to the Des Moines Police Department. 

Zaun does have a permit to carry. 

Local 5 has reached out to Zaun, but has yet to hear back as of Friday night. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest. 

Related Articles