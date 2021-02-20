State senator caught with unloaded handgun at Des Moines airport

Des Moines police said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, does have a permit to carry a gun.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities caught a Republican state lawmaker with an unloaded handgun at the Des Moines International Airport Friday, according to police.

State Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, was cited for violating ordinance 22-55, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Zaun does have a permit to carry.

Local 5 has reached out to Zaun, but has yet to hear back as of Friday night.