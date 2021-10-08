States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

The U.S. Department of Education says state policies could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden has ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students.

Biden's order takes aim at Republican governors in Florida, Texas, South Carolina and other states that have barred schools from mandating masks in the classroom.

Biden directed the U.S. Department of Education to “assess all available tools” against those policies. In response, the agency raised the possibility of using its civil rights arm to push back.

.@USEdGov will use every tool we have to meet @POTUS’ call to protect the health and safety of students and educators. https://t.co/QE51TDHxEV — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) August 18, 2021