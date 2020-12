The fast food restaurant will open its doors Monday, Jan. 11.

Steak 'n Shake has set an opening date for its West Des Moines location.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the location will open Monday, Jan. 11.

The new fast food restaurant will be located at 815 S. 51st Street near the Jordan Creek Towne Center.