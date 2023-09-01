Polk County Attorney rules Johnston homicide was self-defense

Graham reportedly reviewed all evidence, including witness interviews, to conclude the suspect "used reasonable force."

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham ruled Friday that the suspect in a deadly shooting this past May acted in self-defense.

62-year-old Steven Miller died after being shot multiple times the night of May 9. Another man was reportedly wounded during the altercation. It's unclear if the shooter was the one who was injured, or if it was another person in the room.

Following the shooting, Johnston police, assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Ankeny police, conducted an investigation into the incident. Graham reportedly reviewed all evidence, including witness interviews, to conclude the suspect "used reasonable force."

"According to Iowa law, an individual may use lethal force if it is deemed necessary to protect themselves or others from injury or harm," a press release reads.

The man who shot the gun knew Miller, according to police. Witnesses told Local 5 in May that Miller was refusing to leave the apartment and was threatening them with a knife. The witnesses believed the shooter acted in self-defense.