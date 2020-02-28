Stolen wooden urn with cremains found by jogger in northeastern Iowa

The urn was reported stolen in rural Grundy County earlier this month

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A wooden urn with cremains inside it that was reported stolen by a family in rural Grundy County was found by a jogger in Cedar Falls on Friday morning.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Department, the jogger was on a trail in Cedar Falls, a community about 20 minutes away from Dike where the urn was last seen.

Cedar Falls Police retrieved the urn and turned it over to Grundy County for evidence. The sheriff's office is investigating a burglary on February 15 in Dike. The urn was one of several items reported stolen.