Story County man accused of killing wife found not competent for trial

NEVADA, Iowa — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Story County has been found not competent for trial.

Further evaluation and psychiatric treatment have been requested for 71-year-old Gary Pillman. He's already pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators have said Pillman killed his wife after an argument in which she told him she was leaving him. The body of 62-year-old Betty Pillman was found Nov. 13 outside the Pillmans' home in Zearing.