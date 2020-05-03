x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Story County man accused of killing wife found not competent for trial

Further evaluation and psychiatric treatment have been requested for 71-year-old Gary Pillman.

NEVADA, Iowa — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Story County has been found not competent for trial.

Further evaluation and psychiatric treatment have been requested for 71-year-old Gary Pillman. He's already pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. 

RELATED: New details revealed in Zearing murder investigation

RELATED: Woman killed, husband charged with murder both well-known in Story County

Court records say Pillman's attorney requested the initial evaluation.

Investigators have said Pillman killed his wife after an argument in which she told him she was leaving him. The body of 62-year-old Betty Pillman was found Nov. 13 outside the Pillmans' home in Zearing.  