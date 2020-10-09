Story County mask mandate approved by Board of Health

Face coverings are already required inside all university buildings at Iowa State, and outdoors when around other people.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — In a Zoom meeting Wednesday night, the Story County Board of Health approved a mask mandate for the entire county 4-1.

Story County has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

This will now pass on to the Story County Board of Supervisors.

Under this resolution, not wearing a mask in public when you can not stay 6-feet away from others could result in a ticket, a simple misdemeanor.

