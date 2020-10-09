Story County mask mandate approved by Board of Health

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — In a Zoom meeting Wednesday night, the Story County Board of Health approved a mask mandate for the entire county 4-1.
Story County has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 positive cases.
This will now pass on to the Story County Board of Supervisors.
Under this resolution, not wearing a mask in public when you can not stay 6-feet away from others could result in a ticket, a simple misdemeanor.
Face coverings are required inside all university buildings at Iowa State, and outdoors when around other people. You can see ISU's face covering policy here.
The board mentioned they understand the concerns of people that disagree with the mandate, however they feel the move is necessary in order to help ISU in their work to stop the spread and keep the community safe.